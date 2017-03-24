Virginia Beach amphitheater to hold hiring event Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater is now hiring!

The theater is looking for seasonal, part-time positions.

The openings include security, ushers, ticket takers, cleaning crew, parking lot attendants, production personnel, and more.

Interviews will be done on-site during their hiring event Saturday, March 25.

The event is at Landstown Middle School (2204 Recreation Drive) from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Job searchers can apply online ahead of time.

Click here for the application process and to learn more.