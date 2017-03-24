Third suspect arrested in connection to November 2016 Newport News homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a November 2016 homicide.

Marqui Rishawn Pittman was taken into custody Thursday on Booker Street in Hampton. He has been charged with Robbery, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a non-violent Felon, and Accessory after the fact in a felony.

Pittman was one of three men accused of being involved in the murder of 42-year-old Tommy Jason Strayhorn. All three have now been arrested.

According to police, at 11:11 p.m. on November 25, authorities responded to a report of a shooting and when they arrived crews located 42-year-old Strayhorn suffering from gunshot wounds. Strayhorn was transported to a local hospital by medics in critical condition.

The suspects were last seen leaving the area after the incident in a silver minivan.

On November 28, the victim died because of the injuries he sustained in the shooting.

James Curtis Miles was taken into custody on Wednesday, December 21 without incident. Kadara Antoine Miles was taken into custody on March 2.

