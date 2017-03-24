THE ORIGINALS new episode, Friday 3/24 at 8pm on WGNT 27

The Originals — "Gather Up The Killers" — Pictured (L-R): Joseph Morgan as Klaus and Charles Michael Davis as Marcel

“No Quarter” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

 

NOW THAT WE ARE AWAKE — After being cured and woken, the Mikaelson siblings join Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) in an effort to rescue Klaus (Joseph Morgan) from captivity – even if they must face Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) in the process. Meanwhile, Klaus’ demons materialize in unexpected ways as he suffers from the effects of the Tunde Blade, and Vincent (Yusef Gatewood) investigates a haunting that will prove to be much more sinister than he could have imagined. Daniel Gillies also stars. Bethany Rooney directed the episode written by Talicia Raggs & Michelle Paradise (#402).  Original airdate 3/24/2017.