Sentara Williamsburg Using Copper to Fight Infection 

WILLIAMSBURG, VA. – Sentara Williamsburg is using copper infused material to keep patients safe.

The hospital is in the process of doing a complete rollout of copper infused hard surfaces and linens to reduce hospital-acquired diseases.

This comes after a 10-month trial at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk.

The trial showed an 83 percent reduction in C-difficile and a 78% overall reduction in multi-drug resistant organisms (MDROs) including C-diff, MRSA and VRE in a clinical environment.

The copper items were installed in 124 patient rooms in the East Tower at Sentara Leigh.

Sentara will add copper-infused hard products like bedside tables and bed rails in all patient rooms in all 12 Sentara hospitals.