REIGN new episode, Friday 3/24 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Love & Death”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, SV) (HDTV)

MARY GRAPPLES WITH THE AFTERMATH OF HER DECISION — Mary (Adelaide Kane) must deal with the political repercussions of a potential marriage to Lord Darnley (Will Kemp) and King Charles (Spencer MacPherson) disappears, leaving Catherine (Megan Follows) to pick up the pieces. Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) comes to Gideon’s (Ben Geurens) aid, while Claude (Rose Williams) receives an interesting proposition. Craig Parker, Dan Jeannotte, Jonathan Goad and Celina Sinden star. Megan Follows directed the episode written by Drew Lindo and Wendy Riss (#406). Original airdate 3/24/2017.