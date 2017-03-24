× News 3 anchor hosts Ron Brown Scholarship Awards

Washington, D.C. – News 3 anchor Jessica Larche is headed to the nation’s capital to celebrate 20 years of the Ron Brown Scholarship Program as host of the American Journey Awards.

Among this year’s honorees are billionaire philanthropist Robert F. Smith, the founder and CEO of Vista Equity Partners; and Terence Carter, the Senior Vice President and Head of Drama Development at Fox Broadcasting Company.

The scholarship program honors the legacy of Ron Brown, the late Secretary of Commerce who served during the Clinton Administration. Brown and 34 others were killed in a 1996 plane crash in Croatia. Each year, a $40,000 scholarship is granted to an elite group of high school seniors. To date, the program has sent nearly 400 students to college.

A recipient of the prestigious scholarship as a high school senior in 2003, Larche is honored to return to host the program’s largest fundraiser of the year. Nearly 500 guests are expected to attend the event at the J.W. Marriott in Washington, D.C.

Last year, Larche interviewed 2016 Ron Brown Scholar Hope Jackson of Virginia Beach. Jackson is studying to become a missionary doctor.