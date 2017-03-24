× Most local members of Congress don’t support Republican healthcare bill

NORFOLK, Va. – A majority of local members of Congress don’t support the Republican healthcare plan. On Friday, the House of Representatives could vote on the plan, but it remains unclear if they actually will.

Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1, announced his opposition earlier this month. “It is clear that this bill is not consistent with the repeal and replace principles for which I stand,” Wittman said in a statement on March 13.

Rep. Scott Taylor, R-2, announced this week he plans to vote in favor of the bill. “I believe 85% of something in the right direction is better than nothing,” he said in a statement, calling Obamacare “the failing status quo.”

Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3, has been opposed to the Republican plan from the start. “Instead of retrying failed health policies that result in millions paying more for less, we should build on the progress of the Affordable Care Act and not go backward,” he said in a statement.

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4, announced he’s against the Republican plan as well. “I will not stand by and watch this country roll back on progress,” he said.

On Friday, Sen. Tim Kaine toured CHKD in Norfolk and called for improvements to the Affordable Care Act, instead of repealing the bill.