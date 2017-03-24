× First Warning Forecast: Warming up for the weekend

Warming up for the weekend….Get ready for a nice warm up as we move through the weekend.

As we move through our Friday afternoon, expect highs in the mid 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. A stray sprinkle is possible north, but most areas will be dry. We’ll have breezy winds from the southwest between 10 and 15 mph. Gusts could climb to 25 mph. Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s with southwest winds between 5 and 15 mph.

On Saturday, we’re expecting our highs to be in the mid 70s with breezy southwest winds between 10 and 15 mph. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the day. On Sunday, we’ll see highs in the lower 70s under partly sunny skies. A couple of late day showers are possible as a cold front from the west slowly moves eastward. Most of the rain will likely move in by Monday and Tuesday. A couple of thunderstorms are also possible Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s early next week.

Temperatures will cool back into the 60s next Wednesday and Thursday with drier conditions on tap.

Have a good weekend!

This Afternoon: Sun and Cloud Mix. Stray Sprinkle North (10%). Warm and Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer and Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 20-25 mph.

Sunday: Clouds and Sunshine. Late Day Shower Possible (20%). Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1969 F2 Tornado: Richmond

1975 F1 Tornado: Caroline Co

1980 F1 Tornado Northampton Co

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

