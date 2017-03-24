Chesapeake Animal Services starts new campaign to find foster families for kittens

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Kitten season is starting early this year.

Chesapeake Animal Services received 12 kittens just last week.

To make sure those kittens and others receive the care they need, the staff needs some help from the community.

They’ve started a campaign to find 20 new foster families for kittens.

Adams Outdoor Advertising has donated digital billboard space to help raise awareness. The billboards are counting down from 20 as families sign up to foster kittens.

A volunteer orientation is being held Saturday, March 25 for people who are interested.

It will be at 10 a.m. at Chesapeake Animal Services located at 2100 S. Military Hwy. You do not need to sign up ahead of time to attend.

You can learn more on their Facebook page or website.