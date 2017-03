Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Singer/songwriter/guitarist Dustin Furlow and guitar-virtuoso Matt Thomas both have well-established reputations in the Hampton Roads music scene as full-time soloists, but now they are performing regularly as an exciting, powerhouse acoustic-duo.

An Evening with Peppino D’Agostino

With Matt Thomas & Luca Burgalassi

Saturday, March 25 at 640pm

Barry Robinson Theater

4552 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach

www.tidewateracoustic.org