Wink speaks to ODU Sport Management class

NORFOLK, Va. – Professor Lauren Bland, an adjunct instructional faculty member of Old Dominion University’s Department of Human Movement Sciences, invited News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler to speak to her Sports Event Planning & Sponsorship class Thursday.

Media promotion and relations, developing a presence through positive interaction with the media and media engagement were some of the many topics covered during Wink’s visit.

Thanks to Professor Bland and the engaged students for making Wink’s trip to campus an enjoyable and rewarding one!