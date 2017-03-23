Who is the most popular Disney princess in your state?

Belle, Pocahontas, Cinderella, Moana…there are countless Disney princesses.

Do you know which princess is the most popular in your state?

Decluttr put together a map of the U.S. in Disney princess terms and found the answer to that question.

The site said the most popular princesses nationwide were Elsa from Frozen and Pocahontas.

Virginia’s most loved princess was Pocahontas and North Carolina’s was Elsa.

Decluttr found that geography did play a roll in their findings with Sleeping Beauty being more of a Midwest favorite.

‘Cold’ princesses like Elsa and Snow White were popular in the sunshine states like California and New Mexico.

Click here to see the full list of states with their most loved princesses.

