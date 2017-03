Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The Inaugural Taste of Ghent is happening Saturday, March 25th and it includes the Mystery Basket Chef Competition. Competing chefs will be given ingredients from a school lunch and just 30 minutes to see what they can make of it.

Two local culinary experts join us on Coast Live to talk about The Taste of Ghent (www.tasteofghentva.org) and to sample a test run with what the kids will be eating in school this very day.