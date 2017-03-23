Sneak Peek inside the St. Jude Dream Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - News 3 got a sneak peek into the St. Jude dream home on Thursday.

Kirbor Homes broke ground on the 3600 square foot home in 2016 and it is looking great.

With six bedrooms, a large media room, and décor from Value City, the 2017 St. Jude Dream is sure to bring in more funds to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital than ever before.

There is an open house this this weekend at the home (1804 Ashlar Lane, Chesapeake).

On average, the St. Jude Dream Home raffle raises $1.4 million each year.

Ticket sales are underway for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home.

Call 1-800-851-5323 for more information and to purchase your $100 ticket.

