× Ringling Bros. circus to open for final time in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – If you want to catch the ‘Greatest Show on Earth’ one last time this is your chance.

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will open for the final time in Hampton Roads Thursday night.

Earlier this year the circus announced it would end its 146-year run in May, citing high operating costs and declining ticket sales.

In recent years the ‘Greatest Show on Earth’ has come under fire from animal rights activists for its treatment of animals.

Circus XTREME opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Scope Arena Thursday and will run through the weekend before picking up Wednesday at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton.

PETA Norfolk is planning to protest the show Thursday night and throughout the weekend.

Performance Schedule:

Norfolk Scope

Thursday, March 23 — 7:30 PM

Friday, March 24 – 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 25 – 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM, 7:00 PM

Sunday, March 26 – 1:00 PM, 5:00 PM

Hampton Coliseum

Wednesday, March 29 – 7:30 PM

Thursday, March 30 – 10:30 AM, 7:30 PM

Friday, March 31 – 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 1 – 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM, 7:00 PM

Sunday, April 2 – 1:00 PM, 5:00 PM