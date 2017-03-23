Police looking for man who attempted to rob Yorktown Wells Fargo

YORKTOWN, Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who attempted to rob the Wells Fargo branch located in the 100 block of Ottis Street on Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspect passed a note to the teller demanding money. He also implied he had a gun.

The suspect left the bank without any money and was last seen heading toward the parking lot of 5007 Victory Boulevard, near the Kroger grocery store.

He was wearing a black baseball hat, navy blue zip-up jacket, dark colored pants, and black shoes.

Police say he may have left in a older model gold Nissan Maxima or Altima.

If you can identify the suspect, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.