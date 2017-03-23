Norfolk doctor says he developed a cure for sepsis

NORFOLK, Va. – A EVMS doctor said he believes he found a cure for the life-threatening infection, sepsis.

Paul Marik, MBBCh, says his innovative treatment breakthrough will revolutionize sepsis care worldwide, according to the EVMS Magazine.

Sepsis kills more than 2500,000 people in the U.S., and claims about eight million peoples’ lives worldwide every year.

Sepsis is also the leading cause of death among hospitalized patents.

Dr. Marik used to be locked in a life-and-death struggle with sepsis, the EVMS Magazine said.

He has previously lost one to two people per week under his care to sepsis.

In January, 2016 Dr. Marik treated a patient with vitamin C and a steroid combination. EVMS reports that within hours his patient was recovering and two days later she was well enough to leave the ICU.

Doctors then used the combination on other patients who were near-death with the disease.

The two patients treated recovered as well and the treatment started becoming a standard practice with the doctors at EVMS.

Click here to read more about the cure and Dr. Marik.