Home staging, cute babies and more from COVA Magazine on Coast Live

Posted 4:04 pm, March 23, 2017, by , Updated at 04:10PM, March 23, 2017

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - From the Pages of Coastal Virginia Magazine, Lisa Davenport brings us insights on home staging for people trying to sell a house. Plus she has details on how you can see the big Idea House this weekend.  And there is still time to vote on the cutest baby photography.