× First Warning Traffic – Thursday bridge openings and road work

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

High Rise Bridge 6:15 AM

Gilmerton Bridge 6:30 AM

–

CHESAPEAKE:

RT 168 BYPASS LANE CLOSURES Southbound Route 168 Bypass from I-464 and Kempsville Rd. Monday, March 20 through Thursday, March 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guard rail repairs will require a single lane closure on southbound Route 168 Bypass from I-464 to Kempsville Rd.

–

VIRGINIA BEACH:

PAVING WORK TO IMPACT NEIGHBORHOOD ENTRANCES ON HOLLAND ROAD CONNECTION PROJECT

Only one neighborhood entrance will be affected at a time

Paving work on the Holland Road Connection Project will result in impacts to some neighborhood entrances on Holland Road beginning Monday, March 20. The work will take place under flagging operations at each entrance and no detours will be used. Only one neighborhood entrance will be affected at a time. This work will last for three weeks as crews begin paving permanent roadway on the northbound lane of Holland Road from Dam Neck Road to Nimmo Parkway. All construction work is dependent upon weather conditions. . All construction work is dependent upon weather conditions.

The following neighborhood entrances will be impacted by flagging operations at separate times:

Parkside Green neighborhood on Saville Garden Way – Detour Saville Garden Way and Chestnut Oak Way connect via Berry Garden Way and English Oak Court.

Greenwood neighborhood on Chestnut Oak Way – Detour Saville Garden Way and Chestnut Oak Way connect via Berry Garden Way and English Oak Court.

Holland Oaks neighborhood on Sugar Maple Drive – Detour Sugar Maple Drive and Chestwood Drive connect via Bald Eagle Road.

Holland Pines neighborhood on Chestwood Drive – Detour Sugar Maple Drive and Chestwood Drive connect via Bald Eagle Road.

Motorists must follow the detour signs. Also, drivers are advised that the reduced 35 mph speed limit remains in effect throughout the work zone.

ROAD IMPROVEMENTS TO FERRELL PARKWAY

The project will include milling, paving and pavement marking work on both eastbound and westbound Ferrell Parkway from Indian River Road to Indian Lakes Boulevard at Parkway Place Market Shopping Center; and from southbound Princess Anne Road from the Salem Road overpass to Lynnhaven Parkway. Work will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each evening.

All night time milling will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Any paving and marking work that needs to be done during the weekday hours will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Any weekend work – if needed – will be scheduled between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The work is expected to be completed by March 25, 2017.

–

DOWNTOWN AND MIDTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES

U.S. 58 West: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Thursday, Mar. 23 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Mar. 24 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Mar. 27 at 5 a.m.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE CLOSURES REPORT March 19, 2017 through March 25, 2017

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County : Segment I: Single-lane closures on Fort Eustis Blvd (VA-105) east and west at the I-64 interchange for bridge construction work March 19-23, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Segment II: There will be single-lane closures on I-64 east and west between Camp Peary (exit 238) and Fort Eustis (exit 250) March 19-23, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning for installation of barrier walls, pavement marking, sign installation and maintenance. Yorktown Road and Jefferson Avenue, alternating lane closures in both directions under I-64 for sign installation, March 20-24, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. One lane in each direction will remain open. The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions . Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.

:

I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Westbound March 22-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m

Single-lane closures overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures overnight on I-664 southbound from 26 th Street to Terminal Avenue as follows: March 22-23 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. March 24 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. March 25 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. March 26 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures overnight on I-664 southbound from 26 Street to Terminal Avenue as follows:

I-664 Northbound, Chesapeake: Overnight off-ramp closures at Portsmouth Boulevard as follows. A detour will be in place: March 26-27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Overnight off-ramp closures at Portsmouth Boulevard as follows. A detour will be in place:

SR 164 (Western Freeway) Eastbound, Portsmouth: Overnight ramp closure and single-lane closures as follows. A detour will be in place for the ramp closure: Single-lane closure March 19-23 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between I-664 and Towne Point Road. Western Freeway eastbound on-ramp to I-664 closed March 19 and the night of March 21 or 22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Overnight ramp closure and single-lane closures as follows. A detour will be in place for the ramp closure:

US-17, James River Bridge : Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times. Southbound March 19-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Single-lane closures northbound and southbound March 20-21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures and alternating-lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Westbound single-lane closure March 20-23 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between 4 th View Street and Bay Avenue.

Single-lane closures and alternating-lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures as follows: March 23 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Runway Tunnel.

Single-lane closures as follows:

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Single-lane closures as follows, extending approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times: Eastbound March 20-24 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Westbound March 20-24 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.

Single-lane closures as follows, extending approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times:

Route 31 (Jamestown Road), James City County – Alternating lane closures will reduce traffic to one lane with flagging operations on Route 31 between the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry dock and Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway). Overnight closures 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. begin March 19 and may last two to three weeks, running Sunday night to Thursday night. During the project, there will also be signal work between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Sandy Bay Road and Route 31.

Alternating lane closures will reduce traffic to one lane with flagging operations on Route 31 between the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry dock and Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway).

Route 641 Northbound/Southbound, Isle of Wight County: Consecutive closure of all lanes as follows: All lanes closed in both directions until March 31. Detour along Collosse Road between Dardens Mill Road and Ballard Road.

Consecutive closure of all lanes as follows:

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Ramp to I-64 westbound will be closed starting as early as March 21 lasting through April 16. A detour to the Robin Hood Road on-ramp will be in place for drivers during this period.

Alternating single-lane closures March 19-25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County : Consecutive alternating lane closures eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times: March 20-24 from 6 a.m. to noon.

: Consecutive alternating lane closures eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times: