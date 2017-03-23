× First Warning Forecast: We’re tracking high temperatures in the 70s

We’re tracking high temperatures in the 70s….Get ready for some spring-like weather to move in, just in time for the weekend.

As we move through our Thursday afternoon, expect a chilly one. Highs will only climb into the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. It will feel colder for several areas, courtesy of breezy north-northeasterly winds between 10 and 15 mph or so. Those winds will settle down a bit tonight. Otherwise, we’ll see temperatures in the lower 30s under mostly clear skies.

Highs on Friday will rebound into the mid 60s by afternoon as our winds shift from the southwest. It’s going to be a tad on the breezy side Friday, with wind speed between 10 and 20 mph. We’ll have wind gusts to 25 mph. Expect mostly sunny skies to start the day. We’ll see a few more clouds by afternoon.

On Saturday, highs will soar into the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. We’ll likely see highs in the lower 70s by Sunday, too. But by the second half of the day, a few showers will move in with an approaching cold front. We’ll continue to have rain chances in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. A few thunderstorms are possible as well.

This Afternoon: Mostly Sunny. Chilly and Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Cold. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds: E/SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Sun and Clouds. Warmer and Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: S/SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Saturday: Sun and Clouds. Even Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2003 Severe Thunderstorms: Sussex Co, Colonial Heights – Wind Damage Reported

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

