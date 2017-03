Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Todd Rosenlieb Dance in Norfolk has a program called "Mixed Abilities in Motion" that includes three levels of Adaptive Dance Class for children with Down syndrome, a Movin' and Dancin' Class for children on the Autism Spectrum, and an outreach class for children at St. Mary's Home for the Disabled Children and Adults.

We talk with Todd and dance instructor Christina Hudgins about how it got started and how it works.