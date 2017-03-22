× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Cold air returns and winds crank up

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing, cold, and windy… Grab your umbrella again this morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers early this morning as a cold front pushes to our south and east. Rain will taper off by mid-morning and clouds will clear out by midday. Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will linger in the mid 40s to near 50 all day but it will feel a bit colder as winds crank up. Expect north winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to near 40 mph.

We will see clear skies tonight but it will be cold and windy. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s by Thursday morning. It will feel more like the lower 20s and upper teens with winds at 10 to 20 and gust to 25 mph.

Expect plenty of sunshine Thursday but it will be even colder. Highs will only climb into the mid 40s. Winds will gradually relax through the day. Sunshine continues for Friday as we warm into the 60s. Highs will climb into the 70s this weekend.

Today: AM Showers (40%), Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs near 50. Winds: N 15-25G40

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: N 10-20G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Chilly. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 22nd

1943 Winter Storm 5.4″ snow – Richmond, VA

