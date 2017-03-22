Virginia Beach man sentenced for drunk driving, hit-and-run rampage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 48-year-old man who pleaded guilty to charges from an August 2016 drunk driving, hit-and-run rampage in Virginia Beach was sentenced Wednesday to serve 6 years and 30 days in prison.

Paul James Williams was arrested on the night of August 5.

Court documents say he was driving on Holland Road when he rear-ended another vehicle. He failed to stop and continued driving, heading westbound in the eastbound lane before coming back into the correct lane by crossing the median.

He then started driving on the sidewalk, which is where he hit a 16-year-old girl who was walking with a friend.

Williams left the second scene and moved back onto the road where he immediately hit another vehicle. He did not stop and proceeded down South Plaza Trail, where he rear-ended a third vehicle.

He then drove across the median and fled the scene.

Two witnesses followed Williams as he drove down South Plaza Trail, eventually turning onto Windsor Oaks Boulevard and heading back toward Holland Road.

Williams’ vehicle became disabled at Holland Road and South Plaza Trail due to extensive damage.

When police arrested Williams, court documents say he told officers “I don’t think I should be driving.”

His mugshot shows him bleeding from the head. Court documents show Williams had a blood/alcohol level of .31, which is nearly four times the legal limit.

Officers reported he had slurred speech, bloodshot, watery and glassy eyes, and a strong odor of alcohol coming from him. He told officers that at the time of the first crash, he was on his phone playing Pokemon Go.

The 16-year-old victim suffered extensive injuries, including a hole in her back that went to her spinal cord and several broken vertebrae in her lower back.

Williams has prior convictions for DUI in 2002 and Hit and Run in 2004. At the time of these offenses, he was awaiting trial on charges of Public Intoxication and Possession of Marijuana, for which he has since been convicted.

Circuit Court Judge Glenn C. Croshaw sentenced Williams to 25 years and 365 days in prison, with 19 years and 335 days suspended, leaving a total sentence of 6 years and 30 days to serve.

