Va. Beach man sentenced for dealing drugs from home where kids lived

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Gregory Tarrell Brown, 34, was sentenced to over 24 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs, fail present ID to law enforcement, possession of marijuana – second or subsequent offense and multiple violation of probation charges.

Brown was sentenced to 33 years and eight months in prison, with nine years suspended.

He pleaded guilty on March 14, 2017.

On May 21, 2014, officers were sent to 710 Hayes Avenue for possible drug activity.

Officers found Brown and several other people outside the home.

As officers approached, Brown began to walk away. An officer smelled marijuana and told Brown to stop. Brown refused to stop and the officer eventually detained him. Brown’s girlfriend, Bridget Carriero, attempted to intervene and was told multiple times to back away.

Carriero and her kids lived in the home.

Police searched Brown’s pockets and found $716 in cash, a cell phone, keys to the home on Hayes Avenue, heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana and a GPS monitor with an ankle attachment and a dead battery.

Brown was on supervised probation at the time and had a 10 p.m. curfew. He refused to identify himself to officers and detectives. He was later identified by his fingerprints.

In the kitchen, narcotics detectives found drug packaging materials, several digital scales with white powder residue, measuring cup with white powder residue, flatware with white powder residue, a coffee grinder with heroin residue, powdered material used to cut heroin and cocaine, a paper bag full of empty capsules used to package heroin, 17.48 grams of marijuana, 151 capsules of heroin, 26.44 grams of raw heroin, 25.13 grams of black tar heroin, 4 grams of crack cocaine, and more heroin and cocaine packaged in tin foil.

Brown’s fingerprints were found on the box of one of the digital scales and on the lid of another.

In the upstairs bedroom, detectives found marijuana, a smoking device, and $1,656.

The approximate value of the drugs found in the home and on Brown’s person is $8,250 for the heroin and $1,200 for the cocaine.

Carriero’s two children lived in the home with all the drugs and drug related materials. She pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a schedule I/II drug, which was eventually dismissed after she completed drug treatment and community service. She agreed to cooperate against Brown in the case.

Brown has prior convictions for object sexual penetration, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute drugs, two counts of possession of drugs, failure to register as a sex offender and false ID to police. The charges were committed while he was on probation. His sentence Wednesday incorporates punishment for multiple probation violations.