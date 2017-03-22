Two in critical condition after crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two people were sent to the hospital in critical condition after a crash on Mercury Boulevard.

Police received a call just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday about a car crash with an extrication.

The crash happened at the intersection on Mercury Blvd. and Newmarket Drive North.

According to police, the driver of a white Nissan Altima hit a pole.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by medics.

The passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was airlifted by the Nightingale to a hospital in Norfolk.

Police are still investigating the crash.

