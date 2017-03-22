× Search warrant says man shot by arrow went to buy narcotics

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man shot with an arrow on Sunday went to a house to buy narcotics, according to a search warrant filed in circuit court.

Court documents say the man went to a house on Hilber Street. When he was in the house, he got into a dispute and was then shot with an arrow in his chest while sitting in his car, according to the search warrant.

Police interviewed someone who lives at the house, who said he saw his stepfather in the front yard with a bow-and-arrow. He didn’t see the victim get hit, but later saw the stepfather take the bow inside the house, the search warrant says.

Officers seized marijuana, a bow, and arrows during a search of the Hilber Street house, court documents say.

Police say the man who was shot will recover. Officers told News 3 on Monday that the incident resulted after a disagreement between the victim and several other people. Officers have identified those people.

At last check, no one is charged or in custody.