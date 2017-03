VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 1800 block of General Booth Boulevard.

The call came in Wednesday at 11:52 a.m.

According to police, a man stepped into the roadway in the path of a pickup truck.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene to assist, along with other drivers that stopped.

The pedestrian has been taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Southbound Lane of 1800 Block General Booth Blvd CLOSED between Las Cruces Dr & Culver Lane due to crash @CityofVaBeach pic.twitter.com/YqaW31Srzf — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 22, 2017

