Norfolk Sports Club hosts 72nd annual Jamboree

NORFOLK, Va. - Thanks to the Norfolk Sports Club, we don't have to wait until September to see four in-state schools go at it on the gridiron.

This fall, William & Mary opens its football season at Virginia. Three weeks later, Old Dominion plays at Virginia Tech. But Wednesday, each program was represented at the 72nd annual Norfolk Sports Club Jamboree.

"When you sit down at your desk and you look at some of the other people who have received the opportunity to come speak to this group, I certainly don't consider myself in that class," Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente said humbly. "And it's always good to come back to the 757."

Fuente served as the keynote speaker for the Jamboree.

Among the honorees at the event, ODU head football coach Bobby Wilder - winner of the Tom Fergusson Memorial Award - presented to the Metropolitan Sportsperson of the year, William & Mary bench boss Jimmye Laycock - recipient of the lifetime achievement award and UVA safety Quin Blanding - recognized as the most outstanding college athlete from a high school in Virginia with the General Douglas MacArthur Award.

"Coming from the Norfolk Sports Club - I have a long history and tradition with them, for them to think enough of me to give me this award is really humbling," said Laycock - who is entering his 38th season as head coach of the Tribe.

"Just to know all the hard work I've put in is being recognized," Blanding told News 3. "It's a small area here, but it's a big area to all of us. This is home."