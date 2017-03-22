Minor earthquake reported in Virginia early Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. — A minor earthquake rumbled in Virginia on Wednesday morning.

The United States Geographical Survey (USGS) reported a 2.4-magnitude earthquake centered about seven miles northeast of Buckingham, Virginia.

The earthquake was reported at about 7 a.m.

No damage was reported.

Wednesday’s earthquake comes 10 days after a 2.3-magnitude earthquake rumbled parts of Goochland, according to WTVR. It was centered about three miles northeast of Goochland Courthouse and not far from Oilville.

37.507008 -78.566085