× First Warning Forecast: Windy and cold, then warmer for the weekend

Windy and cold, then warmer for the weekend….Our wild roller coaster ride of temperatures continues.

As we move through our Wednesday afternoon, expect a chilly, blustery day out there. Highs will be in the lower 50s, but because of the winds, it will feel much colder. Winds will continue to blow in from the north around 15 and 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph or higher. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds across the area as a cold front pushes farther to the south. Tonight, our skies will be mostly clear. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s. However, with winds from the north between 15 and 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph, some areas will have wind chills in the upper teens and lower 20s through early Thursday morning.

On Thursday, after wind chills in the upper teens and lower 20s, high temperatures will only climb into the mid 40s by afternoon. We will see a lot of sunshine on Thursday.

By Friday, as our winds start turning from the southwest, our temperatures will start to warm up. We’re expecting highs in the mid 60s. It will be breezy Friday, with southwest winds between 10 and 15 mph.

Temperatures will climb into the lower 70s Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Saturday and a chance of rain on Sunday.

This Afternoon: Sun and Clouds. Windy and Chilly. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N 15-25 mph, gusts to 35+ mph.

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Cold and Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: N 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Chilly and Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Milder. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1943 Winter Storm 5.4″ snow – Richmond, VA

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.