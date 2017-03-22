× First Warning Forecast: Many will wake up in the 20s Thursday morning

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking windy and cold conditions for Thursday.

High pressure will build in tonight and into Thursday keeping us dry and sunny. Expect mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the upper 20s. Winds will be on the gusty side out of the north, making temperatures feel colder. Some areas will see wind chills in the upper teens and lower 20s by early Thursday morning. A cold day on tap for Thursday with highs only in the mid 40s. Skies will be mostly sunny, but that sun will be deceiving!

A bit of relief for Friday. Winds will switch to the southwest which will help temperatures to warm. Highs in the lower 60s under clear to partly cloudy skies.

Get ready for some much warmer weather as we head into the weekend! Highs in the 70s for Saturday through Tuesday. We are however, tracking rain chances for Sunday through Tuesday.

Tonight: Mainly clear, cold and windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: N 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Friday: Sunny and milder. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

