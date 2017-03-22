Allen Iverson returns to Hampton Roads to host, mentor top high school players

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Hampton Roads native and retired NBA player Allen Iverson will be returning to the area in April.

Iverson will be hosting the Inaugural Allen Iverson Roundball Classic April 19-21.

The star player will host 24 of the nation’s top high school seniors for the three-day event.

The classic aims to drive brotherhood, leadership, and the true meaning of practice.

Students will start off with a Three-Point Shootout and Slam Dunk Contest at Iverson’s alma mater Bethel High School.

Next there will be an awards ceremony where the first recipient of the Allen Iverson National Player of the Year Award will be presented.

The All-American game at Churchland High School will be the main event on the final day of the classic.

“I believe that the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic will be a positive contribution to the rising youth in the world of basketball!”,

Iverson said.