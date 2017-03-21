× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: A few showers to a cooling trend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers & sunshine… A round of scattered showers is moving through early this morning. Showers should taper off by midday and clouds will begin to break up this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s, about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. Skies will clear tonight with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Another round of showers will move in for early Wednesday morning with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will only reach to near 50 and it will be windy. Expect north winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35 mph. Winds will relax for Thursday but it will be even colder. We will see sunshine but highs will only climb into the low to mid 40s. We will rebound back into the 60s and 70s to end the week.

Today: AM Showers (40%), Partly Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: S/N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Showers (30%), Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs near 50. Winds: N 15-25G35

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 21st

1943 Winter Storm 5.4″ snow – Richmond, VA

