Meet Thunder Law, a Globetrotter coming home to play on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As the Chesapeake native and he will proudly tell you about his five world records and the dream he is living traveling the world as a member of the Harlem Globetrotter. We meet Thunder Law and learn a few tricks. You can see him at the Ted Constant Center in Norfolk March 24-26 (www.ConstantCenter.com).
