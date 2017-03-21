Meet Thunder Law, a Globetrotter coming home to play on Coast Live

Posted 5:19 pm, March 21, 2017, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As the Chesapeake native and he will proudly tell you about his five world records and the dream he is living traveling the world as a member of the Harlem Globetrotter. We meet Thunder Law and learn a few tricks.  You can see him at the Ted Constant Center in Norfolk  March 24-26 (www.ConstantCenter.com).