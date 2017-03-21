McAuliffe announces nearly new 30 jobs in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Governor McAuliffe announced Tuesday that Allfirst, L.L.C. will invest $130,000 to expand its headquarters in Suffolk.

The company, an industrial general contractor and metal fabricator, will purchase new machinery and tools, and retrain up to 62 existing employees to operate the equipment and perform other functions.

Twenty-seven jobs will be created over the next three years.

“It’s exciting to see another Virginia-headquartered company reinvesting in its operation and workforce,” said Governor McAuliffe. “We are confident the City of Suffolk will continue to provide a business environment that facilitates growth and success for Allfirst and its valuable employees. The growth of companies like Allfirst, which serves many important industries in the Commonwealth, is paramount to economic vitality, and our training programs ensure a skilled labor pool. We thank Allfirst for being a part of our efforts to diversify and build a new Virginia economy.”