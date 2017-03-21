Hokies have a “spring” in their step

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Your calendar may tell you Monday was the first official day of spring. However, in Blacksburg - spring begins Tuesday.

The Virginia Tech football team opens spring practice Tuesday with a 6pm workout on campus. The Hokies, defending ACC Coastal Division and Belk Bowl champions, return 14 starters from last season's team that went 10-and-4.

Second year head coach Justin Fuente is seeking out stability this spring.

"Finding dependable players," Fuente answered when asked what he's seeking out during offseason drills. "Who are going to be the 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 dependable players on either side of the ball. We have to do a better job of taking care of the football. We have to do a better job of taking it away as well."

Fuente also returns 37 letterwinners from last season’s squad. The Hokies will conduct their annual Maroon-Orange Spring Game at 2:30 p.m. on April 22.

One night after his team opens spring drills, Fuente will headline the 72nd annual Norfolk Sports Club Jamboree as the event's keynote speaker.