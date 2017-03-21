Hampton man arrested in connection with shooting on LaSalle Avenue

HAMPTON, Va. – Police have arrested 26-year-old Ameeleak Kshaun Floyd in connection with a shooting that happened at a home in the 800 block of LaSalle Avenue.

Police received a call about the shooting Monday just before 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, the found a 63-year-old Hampton woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim was inside the home when the suspect began shooting inside. During the shooting, a shot was fired into the home and struck her.

Police are still investigating the motive and circumstances around the incident.

Floyd was charged with one count of maiming, one count of use of firearm in commission of a felony and one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied dwelling. He remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.