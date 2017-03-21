× First Warning Forecast: Colder weather moves in, then our temperatures will warm into the 70s

Colder weather moves in, then our temperatures will warm into the 70s….Get ready for a big cool down before warmer weather moves in for the weekend.

As we move through our Tuesday afternoon, expect high temperatures in the mid and upper 60s under a mix of sun and clouds as a cold front settles over the area. Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few widely scattered showers are possible, mainly after midnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.

On Wednesday, expect a much colder day as our winds pick up from the north between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph. So we’ll see temperatures falling through the 40s by afternoon. We’ll likely see a few widely scattered showers for our Wednesday morning, due in part to the front that will be near the area. However, through the day, conditions will improve, giving way to sunshine, especially by late morning into the afternoon. Wednesday night will be clear and cold with low temperatures in the upper 20s.

Thursday brings a lot of sun. High temperatures will climb only into the mid 40s. Our temperatures will rebound into the 60s by Friday and into the 70s by Saturday. More rain and possibly a thunderstorm are possible on Sunday.

This Afternoon: Sun and Clouds. Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers Late (30%). Temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: AM Showers Possible (20-30%). Clearing Skies. Windy and Cool. Highs near 50. Winds: N 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Chilly. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1943 Winter Storm 5.4″ snow – Richmond, VA

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

