Chesapeake native wows crowds as Harlem Globetrotter

Norfolk, VA - Long before Corey "Thunder" Law started entertaining crowds all over the world as a Harlem Globetrotter, he perfected his skills on basketball courts in Chesapeake.

Now, the Deep Creek High School and High Point University graduate is making a stop in Hampton Roads while on tour.

"I'm excited to be back home," said Law on News 3 This Morning.

Law joined the Globetrotters in 2013 after he competed in the 2013 college slam dunk championship. Law also set a Guinness World Records for the farthest basketball shot made backwards at 82 feet 2 inches.

Law said he makes it home about twice a year. During this trip, he visited his childhood school, Camelot Elementary, and spread promoted anti-bullying messages.

The Globetrotters are on their 2017 World Tour and will be appearing in Norfolk at the Ted Constant Convocation Center on Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, March 26 at 5 p.m. You can win tickets to see the show and meet the Globetrotters.