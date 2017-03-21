Cam Newton to undergo surgery on throwing shoulder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cam Newton played the final four games of last season with a partially torn rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder, the Carolina Panthers revealed Tuesday.

Newton will have surgery on his right shoulder March 30. He’s expected to resume throwing 16 weeks after the procedure (July 20), just before Carolina’s training camp opens.

“We developed a plan for Cam to take a period of rest, a period of rehabilitation and treatment, and then start a gradual throwing program the first part of March,” head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion said. “Cam started his program, and the early parts of his rehab had been going well. However, as we worked to advance him into the next stage – the strengthening stage, the throwing stage – he started to have an increase in his pain level and started having pain while throwing.”

Newton has missed only three games in six NFL seasons. He underwent ankle surgery prior to the 2014 season – the only other the time he’s been unavailable for OTA and minicamp practices.