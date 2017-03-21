Bank robbery under investigation in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred around 12:45 p.m. at the Old Point National Bank branch in the 1600 block of Laskin Road.

Police say the suspect entered the bank, pulled out a gun and demanded money. After being given the money, he ran from the bank towards First Colonial Road.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a stocky black male, approximately 5’8″ tall, with a dark complexion. He was wearing a black North Face beanie, a dark sweatshirt and light colored jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.