Bald eagle rescued in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – On Monday night the Virginia Beach SPCA Wildlife Program got a call about an injured bald eagle.

The bird was in the Lake Shores neighborhood and Virginia Beach Animal Control needed assistance, according to the SPCA.

Members of the SPCA Wildlife Program helped and were able to transport the eagle to the VBSPCA.

Once the bird was there the wildlife director was able to determine it had suffered two fractures to his wing.

He was then taken to the Wildlife Center of Virginia for treatment.

The SPCA Wildlife Program said they believe the eagle has a chance of recovery and release with a bone pinning procedure.