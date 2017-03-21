9-year-old Newport News student suspended after bringing knife onto school bus

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 9-year-old student at Dutrow Elementary School brought a knife onto a school bus, according to police.

It happened on March 20 between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Police say the mother of a 10-year-old student called the school and said her son told her the 9-year-old was showing the knife to fellow students on the bus, opening and closing it.

The assistant principal was aware of the incident and already had the knife in her possession. The 9-year-old went to the main office when police were notified.

According to police, the 9-year-old handled the knife and allowed the 10-year-old next to him to also handle it. Then, the student called his mom on his cell phone to report it.

The 9-year-old’s parents were notified and the child was suspended with a recommendation for long-term suspension.