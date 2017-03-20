Williamsburg high school evacuated following bomb threat

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – James City County Fire and Police Departments responded to Lafayette High School after a bomb threat Monday.

According to police, the threat was phoned into the school’s main office.

The school was evacuated and students were placed on school buses for their comfort.

Crews, along with school officials, searched the building. After approximately two and a half hours, the school was declared safe and students went back to class.

The threat is under investigation by the James City County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.