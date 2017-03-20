Virginia Aquarium to host ‘Mermaid Monday’ events in April

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Mermaids will make waves at the Virginia Aquarium every Monday in April from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Guests will be able to watch real, live mermaids swim in the Red Sea Aquarium!

Tickets for “Mermaid Mondays” cost $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

Several other activities are included with the purchase of a ticket, including:

Visiting a mermaid at the Ray Touch Pool and at the Norfolk Canyon Aquarium

Story time with a mermaid and a mermaid puppet show

Musical performances by Shelly and Rainbow

Making a mermaid sun catcher to take home

Exploring the Bay & Ocean Pavilion from 6-9 p.m.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Guests should arrive at least 20 minutes before viewing time to check in a receive a wristband. A reservation is required for the event. Membership status will be validated at the event check in.

Click here for ticket information.