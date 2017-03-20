Stolen car found on fire in Suffolk field

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after finding a stolen SUV on fire in a field in Suffolk.

On March 18 around 10:15 p.m., the owner of the SUV called Portsmouth Police to report that someone had stolen her 2004 Dodge Durango from the 6500 block of Bickford Lane.

The woman told police the SUV was stolen after she left her car running while unloading groceries.

Approximately 30 minutes after the vehicle was reported stolen, a citizen contacted Suffolk Police about a vehicle on fire in a field in the 3700 block of Sleepy Hole Road in northern Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

According to the fire marshal, the fire has been ruled as arson.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.