Priority Toyota Charity Bowl returns to ODU’s Foreman Field for 49th year

NORFOLK, Va. – The 49th Annual Priority Charity Bowl will return to ODU’s Foreman Field on Saturday, April 15.

Last year’s game raised more than $300,000–a record for the event.

The Washington Redskins Cheerleaders will make an appearance at the 2017 Charity Bowl. Joe Gibbs Racing’s #18 M&M’s show car will also be at the event.

This year’s beneficiaries include Ability Center of Virginia, Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Virginia, Center for Child & Family Services, Chesapeake Care, Children’s Health Investment Program (CHIP), Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, Communities in Schools of Hampton Roads, Eastern Shore Chapel Food Pantry, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, ForKids, Hampton Roads Youth Foundation, I Need A Lighthouse, James C. Archbell III Foundation, JT’s Camp Grom, Life Rolls On Foundation, Old Dominion Athletic Foundation, Park Place Dental Clinic, Recovery For Life, RocSolid Foundation, St. Mary’s Home, Storehouse Food Pantry, The Virginian-Pilot Joy Fund, Virginia Beach CASA, Virginia Children’s Chorus, Word of Honor Fund and Young Life Multicultural and Urban.

Charities that check in 100 or more people will receive $500 for their charity. The charity that brings in the largest crowd will receive $2,000 from the Priority Toyota Charity Bowl.

Kick off is at 1 p.m. on Foreman Field at ODU’s S.B. Ballard Stadium. The game is free and open to the public.

For more details, visit PriorityToyotaCharityBowl.com.