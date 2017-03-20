× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A nice start to Spring, tracking showers ahead

Sunny today, showers again tomorrow… Expect a range of temperatures this morning, from the upper 20s to the low 40s. We will see plenty of sunshine today with a few clouds mixing in at times. Highs will warm into the mid 50s today, just a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Clouds will build in tonight with a few isolated showers late. Lows will only fall into the mid 40s.

A round of scattered showers will move through Tuesday morning. We will see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies through midday then another round of scattered showers Tuesday evening and into early Wednesday as a cold front pushes through. Rain totals will be limited with most areas only seeing about 0.1”. Highs will warm into the mid 60s tomorrow then colder air moves in behind the front. Expect highs near 50 on Wednesday and mid 40s on Thursday.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW/N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 20th

2003 Flash Flooding: Central Virginia, East Central Virginia

