LSU hires VCU’s Will Wade as head men’s basketball coach

BATON ROUGE, La. – Late Monday night, LSU announced it has hired former Virginia Commonwealth University head basketball coach Will Wade as its new head coach.

Wade, who went 51-and-20 in two seasons as Rams bench boss, took over for Shaka Smart when Smart left VCU for the University of Texas in 2015. Wade worked as an assistant for Smart from 2009-2013. Following the 2012-13 season, Wade left Richmond to take the head coaching job at Chattanooga where he went 40-25 in two seasons.

The Rams have reached the NCAA tournament seven straight years. The past four VCU head coaches have all left for more high-profile jobs. Jeff Capel (Oklahoma), Anthony Grant (Alabama), Smart (Texas) and Wade (LSU).

Wade, who will turn 35 in November, is a native of Nashville, Tennessee. He graduated from, and later worked at, Clemson.