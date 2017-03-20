Hampton rescue group saves 11 dogs minutes from death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - An animal advocacy group saved 11 dogs from being euthanized in a shelter after being there for seven months in a seize hold.

Regina Quinn from Blue Angels Advocacy and Rescue Resource said she felt guilty about not being able to do more for the 21 dead dogs found in Hampton just more than a week ago. After the vigil she held for those dogs, a woman reached out to her about 11 dogs about to be euthanized.

On Monday, about 30 minutes before their scheduled euthanization, Quinn's rescue group were able to save the 11 dogs. According to Quinn, for seven months the dogs were part of a well-known dog fighting operation. They were placed on a seize hold in a shelter seven months after that.

Now, Quinn and her group are focusing on rehabilitating the dogs and placing them in good homes. To help the rescue group or learn more about their efforts visit their Facebook page.